News
Aliko Dangote wants govt to ban maize export to prevent Russia, Ukraine fallout
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has called for a ban on export of maize out of Nigeria, to make the country sufficient amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Dangote said the war between the two countries would affect fertilisers considering Russia and Ukraine account for 30% of the world’s urea and 26% of the world’s potash, as well as phosphate.
Urea, potash and phosphate are ingredients used to make fertilizers, and in order to cushion the ripple effect of disruption to supply chain from Russia and Ukraine, the founder of Dangote Group asked for an embargo on maize export.
READ ALSO: Apapa gridlock affects Dangote Sugar operation, as earnings hit N276.50bn
During the fourth Annual Nigerian Food Processors and Nutrition Leadership Forum on Thursday, Dangote explained that exportation will cause scarcity as producers will jostle to earn in foreign currency.
This comes at a period naira is weakening against the US Dollar, trading for N416.67 in official market and N577 in black market.
He envisaged that there would also be shortage of wheat and other products in the next two, three months due to the war affecting access to fertilizers. Dangote hinted that the scarcity would also affect US.
“Right now, you would start seeing people exporting maize to earn foreign exchange, which I think we need to stop, so that we don’t create shortage, and we need to make sure we grow more so we don’t have shortage.
“It is about food security, and it is very very serious.” Dangote said during the event.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...