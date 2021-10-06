All 23 invited players now in Super Eagles camp ahead WCQ clash against CAR

All 23 invited players have now arrived the Super Eagles camp at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos, following the arrival of goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

The Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper arrived the camp on Wednesday morning after the Eagles had already held their first training session on Tuesday night.

With Okoye’s arrival, head coach Gernot Rohr now has his full squad ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against Central African Republic.

The team will be having yet another training session later on Wednesday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, where they will be facing their opponents on Thursday.

Read Also: 21 Super Eagles stars in camp ahead W’Cup qualifiers; Okoye, Simon expected

Nigeria, top of their qualifying group with six points from two games, will face the Central African Republic on Thursday in a matchday three encounter of the race to Qatar.

Both sides will meet again three days later in Cameroon for the reverse fixture.

Meanwhile, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Mauritania’s Abdel Aziz Bouh as the centre referee for Thursday’s clash.

Bouh will be assisted by compatriots Hamedine Diba (assistant referee 1), Abderrahmane War (assistant referee 2) and Moussa Diou (fourth official).

The referee assessor is Jerome Efong Nzolo from Gabon and the match commissioner is Marcelin Gaha Djiadeu from Cameroon. Nigerian Dr Ozi Salami Abdulrahim will be medical officer.

The qualifying tie against the Les Fauves will kick off by 5p.m Thursday at Teslim Balogun Stadium.

Join the conversation

Opinions