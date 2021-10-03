Entertainment
All 24 housemates turn up for BBN final Saturday night party
On Saturday, October 2, all twenty-four Shine Ya Eyes contestants reunited for the final night party for the sixth edition of Big Brother Naija.
The final night party was described as ‘Champions Party’, an event set aside to celebrate the contestants for fascinating and entertaining viewers for ten weeks.
The evicted housemates and the finalists were separated by a glass.
All the evicted housemates including Kayvee who left the game over health grounds re-emerged looking like a million bucks.
On Saturday night, disc jockeys, DJ Demola and DJ Embassy supplied topnotch music throughout the night.
Equally, the season’s grand finale is coming up on Sunday, October 3. The winner of the competition will be heading home with a grand prize worth N90 million.
Watch the housemates gyrate below.
