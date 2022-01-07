All 52 AFCON matches to have VAR in use

All the 52 matches at the rescheduled 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will have the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in use.

This was confirmed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) just a few days to the start of the competition in Cameroon this Sunday.

This is the first time that the VAR will be used for all matches at the continental competition.

Recall that in the previous edition in 2019 in Egypt, the football body started using VAR beginning from the quarterfinals.

But with the advancement of the technology and personnel on the continent, CAF has assured the implementation of VAR will include all 52 matches this time.

A list of 63 top match officials, including women top referees Salima Mukasanga (Rwanda), Carine Atemzabong (Cameroon), Fatiha Jermoumi (Morocco) and Bouchra Karboubi (Morocco) will officiate the TotalEnergies Africa Vup of Nations, Cameroon 2021 matches.

The list consists of 24 referees, 31 assistant referees and eight video assistant referees from 36 countries. The roster includes two referees from the CONCACAF as part of our inter-confederation skills exchange program.

AFCON will begin on Sunday, 09 January 2022 with hosts Cameroon playing Burkina Faso at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are already in Cameroon and will begin their campaign on 11 January when they face the Pharaohs of Egypt.

The Austin Eguavoen men will also play Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group D encounters.

