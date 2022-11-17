All BVAS needed for 2023 polls ready by December – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday all the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) needed for the 2023 general elections would be ready by December.

The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the assurance at a seminar organised by the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association in Abuja.

He said the BVAS to be used in 27 states are already available.

Okoye said: “We will have the full complement of the BVAS for the 2023 elections; both in the 176,846 polling units and in the 8,809 Registration Areas on ground before December.

“We shall have a BVAS in each polling unit and we are going to have at least two stand-by BVAS in each of the registration areas.”

The commissioner also revealed that the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would address the nation on the modality for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the end of the ongoing nationwide display of voter registers on November 25.

He said while the PVCs of those who registered before January 15 are ready for collection, those that registered between January 15 and July 31 would be ready in December.

Speaking on the security of INEC’s ICT platforms, the national commissioner said beyond the provision of adequate security against hacking, there was also adequate backup for the platforms.

