Politics
All BVAS needed for 2023 polls ready by December – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said on Thursday all the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) needed for the 2023 general elections would be ready by December.
The INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman, Voter Education and Information Committee, Festus Okoye, gave the assurance at a seminar organised by the Hubert Humphrey Fellowship Alumni Association in Abuja.
He said the BVAS to be used in 27 states are already available.
Okoye said: “We will have the full complement of the BVAS for the 2023 elections; both in the 176,846 polling units and in the 8,809 Registration Areas on ground before December.
“We shall have a BVAS in each polling unit and we are going to have at least two stand-by BVAS in each of the registration areas.”
Read also:2023: INEC harps on peaceful campaigns, political participation
The commissioner also revealed that the INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, would address the nation on the modality for the collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the end of the ongoing nationwide display of voter registers on November 25.
He said while the PVCs of those who registered before January 15 are ready for collection, those that registered between January 15 and July 31 would be ready in December.
Speaking on the security of INEC’s ICT platforms, the national commissioner said beyond the provision of adequate security against hacking, there was also adequate backup for the platforms.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...