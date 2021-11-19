All governors in Nigeria are helpless on insecurity – Gov Ishaku

The Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, said on Friday all the governors in Nigeria are helpless on the protection of lives and property in the country.

The governor was responding to the killing of 11 people in a community in the state by a Cameroonian separatist group called the Ambazonia soldiers.

Ishaku, who stated this in an interview on Channels Television on Thursday, said there was nothing his administration could have done to prevent the attack since he does not control the security agencies.

Ishaku said before the incident, he had complained to the Federal Government and the military about the threat posed by the group.

He said: “We are under the federal government when it comes to the military and police. There is nothing a state government can do. We rely on them.

“What else can a governor do, if I had complained? What else can I do? I wish I knew if this thing was going to happen yesterday. It is not only me that is helpless. All the governors in Nigeria are helpless. I have said it, times without number.

“All the governors in Nigeria are helpless that is why we are saying give us state police. If we have state police, I will have ordered the police. All the governors — not only Darius Ishaku — are helpless; not only the Taraba state government that is helpless, all of us.

“The governors are helpless. Go and ask other governors and tell me who has a solution to give. We have to depend on the federal might when it comes to security.

“We have vigilantes but what will a vigilante do when he does not have an AK-47? And people are charging at him with AK-47.

“I just told you that even the immigration tried their best. I don’t know which gun the immigration was using. Apparently, may be the type of normal old gun of cork and fire.

“To be frank with you, even the military needs to be equipped, even the police need to be equipped. All these para-military (agencies) need to be equipped. The federal government must decide to equip them and equip them properly”

