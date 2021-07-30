Sports
‘All we wanted to do was compete’ — Disqualified Nigerian athletes protest in Tokyo
Some of the disqualified Team Nigeria athletes at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have taken to the streets to protest their situation.
The athletes, who were initially billed to take part in the track and field events of the Olympics that kicked off Friday morning, were reportedly evicted from the Games Village.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Athletics Integrity Unit of World Athletics on Wednesday disqualified 10 Nigerian athletes for not meeting up to the three Out-of-Competition Tests needed for eligibility.
Only 12 of the 19 athletes that were set to represent Team Nigeria in Athletics were cleared and tagged eligible to compete, causing the team to miss potential medal victories in hammer throwing and discus.
Read Also: JUST IN: Okagbare, Nwokocha into 100m semis as Nigeria begins medal chase in Tokyo Olympics track
Some of the athletes had vented their anger on social media on Thursday following the disqualification, with top sprinter Blessing Okagbare rolling out a strong statement by blaming officials of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.
“The sport system in Nigeria is so flawed and we athletes are always at the receiving end of the damages,” her tweet read in part.
Meanwhile, in another report from Tokyo, Team Nigeria officials and athletes are currently at loggerheads over the collection of smart phones gifted to athletes by sponsors, Samsung.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the procedure for collection was that each athlete would go to Samsung office in Tokyo, scan with the Olympics accreditation tag and collect the phone.
But the team officials reportedly collected the phone in bulk for all the athletes representing the country and have refused to give the disqualified athletes since they are not competing.
Nothing has been said officially at the time of this report, and efforts to reach any of the affected athletes over the issue proved abortive.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....