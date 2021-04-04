‘All will be well with Nigeria,’ Osinbajo assures citizens at Easter | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
‘All will be well with Nigeria,’ Osinbajo assures citizens at Easter
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday assured Nigerians that all would be well with the country.
The Vice President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this after the Easter Sunday service held at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.
Osinbajo said the message of Easter was a promise of special and exceeding love and grace of God, noting that God’s plan for humanity was that Christ would die and resurrect.
He said: “I just want to thank God for our nation and pray that our nation will experience the grace and mercy of God in so many different ways that we are expecting His grace and mercy.
READ ALSO: Osinbajo slams critics agitating for Nigeria’s break-up
“The resurrection is evidence of the fact that those who believe would be saved eternally and would live with eternal joy and peace with the Almighty. And that promise is open to every single person.
“Whoever you are, that promise is open to you. That is if you subscribe to that plan if you accept that Christ died for you and rose again and that the plan is fulfilled in the resurrection.”
“The Easter is a season of great joy because we celebrate the evidence of God’s plan. In some way, God has given us a receipt of our salvation and it’s really exciting.”
