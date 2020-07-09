Allegation of financial recklessness in NDDC unacceptable —Lawan

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday described as unacceptable, the alleged financial recklessness and misappropriation of N81 billion by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The upper legislative chamber had in May set up a seven-man panel to panel to investigate the allegation filed against the IMC.

Lawan, who was represented at the opening of the public hearing on the matter at the National Assembly complex in Abuja by Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice, said the NDDC was an important statutory agency established by the Federal Government to improve the fortune of the Niger Delta community.

He said: “It is therefore unacceptable to hear about inappropriate use of resources or outright financial recklessness.”

The Senate president, who underscored the need for the prudent application of public funds by Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government (MDAs), said same had become imperative because of the declining income at the disposal of the federal government.

He added: “Financial recklessness is not an attribute that anyone can afford, whether rich or poor. It is even worse with the poor, or for the organisation or a country with limited resources.

“This is the reason we have always highlighted the need for prudence in the application of public resources.

“The time when public resources are seen as nobody’s resources is long gone. We are in trying times, when we all have to be concerned about the judicious use of scarce incomes.

“The NDDC is an important statutory agency that is supposed to improve the fortune of the Niger Delta community.

“It is therefore unacceptable to hear about inappropriate use of resources, or outright financial recklessness.”

Lawan added that the weighty nature of the allegations against the NDDC prompted the Senate to investigate the commission.

