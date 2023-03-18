News
Allegation of vote buying trails voting in Gombe
While voting has commenced for the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections in Gombe State and has been peaceful so far, the citizens are being swayed to exchange their votes for money.
The amount being offered can’t be ascertained at the moment, but according to Connected Development, a non-partisan NGO, vote buying is ongoing in some polling units (PU).
READ ALSO:Gombe PDP demands arrest of APC coordinator over threat of violence
It was revealed that some voters at PU 011 Usman Asibit, Gombe LGA and PU 076 Barunde polling unit, Akko LGA, Gombe state, were gathered by unidentified persons encouraging them to sell their votes.
Both the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian police have spoken against vote buying, which often involves party agents enticing voters.
