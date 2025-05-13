Alleged $1.43m fraud: EFCC arrests Fred Ajudua in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday arrested a socialite, Fred Ajudua, for alleged $1.43 million fraud.

The Supreme Court on May 9 revoked the bail granted the businessman by the Court of Appeal a few years ago.

The apex court ordered the commission to arrest the defendant and return him to the correctional centre pending his arraignment at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja.

Ajudua was arraigned by the EFCC in 2018 for allegedly defrauding a German company in the 1990s.

