ALLEGED 4BN COLLECTED FROM MAGU: Jackson Ude challenges Osinbajo to resign before suing him

A former Director of Strategy and Communications under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Jackson Ude, has challenged the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to resign from office before he can sue him.

Ude was reacting to a petition Osinbajo wrote to the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, over his allegation that the Vice President got N4 billion from the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Vice President had asked Adamu to initiate criminal proceedings against Jackson Ude if the allegations are proven to be untrue after investigation.

In the reaction on his Twitter handle on Friday, Ude insisted that the Vice President must resign before initiating criminal proceedings against him, adding that the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the police should be compelled to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions.

Read also: Osinbajo asks IGP to probe US-based blogger, Jackson Ude over Magu’s N4bn claim

He tweeted: “Since Osinbajo, the Star Boy, is denying, let’s have lawyers compel the Presidential Panel investigating Magu and the Police, to release the verbatim transcripts of Magu’s confessions. This is not about waving immunity.

“I am not afraid of Osinbajo and his minions. If he indeed wants to go to court, he needs to resign first, and sue me. He cannot be VP and be using state resources to intimidate the Judiciary. He cannot wave an immunity that he didn’t place. Osinabjo should resign first!

“Osinbajo should have used the U.S Police, FBI or even the CIA to charge me for criminal defamation. Using the Nigerian Police is a waste of poor Nigerian taxpayers money. Except his aim is to arrest me in Nigeria, lock me up forever. Anyway, perhaps Na my ghost dem go arrest.”

