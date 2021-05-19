ALLEGED: $65m SCAM: Buhari’s former son-in-law accuses ICPC of witch-hunt | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
ALLEGED: $65m SCAM: Buhari’s former son-in-law accuses ICPC of witch-hunt
The former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Gimba Kumo, on Wednesday described the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) decision to declare him wanted for alleged misappropriation of $65million as a witch-hunt
The commission had about a fortnight ago declared wanted Kumo, who is former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari and two other persons for alleged fraud.
The Presidency later dissociated President Buhari from the embattled former bank chief, saying his marriage to the President’s daughter ended a few years ago.
However, in a letter dated May 18, 2021, signed by his lawyers, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan and addressed to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Kumo said he was never invited by the commission before he was declared wanted for alleged fraud.
He argued that the ICPC had violated its own Act by declaring him wanted without following due process.
The bank chief claimed he had already been investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the matter and the report had been sent to President Buhari.
READ ALSO: Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law – Presidency
The letter read: “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.
“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”
“Suffice it to be noted that the same allegations were dully investigated by the DSS and the EFCC and reports have been sent to the President. All the documents ranging from the invitation letters and our client’s reply with the documentary proofs will be found if demanded.
“Sir, it is instructive to ask why the witch-hunt? Why the hurry to declare our client wanted? Why the publication without properly inviting our client in accordance with the law? What actually is the aim behind these investigations having been investigated by the DSS and EFCC on the same subject matter?
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Chelsea legend Lampard inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame
Former Chelsea midfielder, Frank Lampard is the latest ex-player to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame....
Super Eagles to face Mexico in July after playing Cameroon in June
The Super Eagles of Nigeria now have two big international friendlies lined up in preparations for their participation in the...
Iheanacho sets goal record but Leicester’s top-four bid hit by loss to Chelsea
Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Leicester City in their 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in a Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge...
Brighton come from behind to stun 10-man Man City in five-goal thriller
Brighton pulled off an incredible comeback victory over champions Manchester City in their Premier League clash on Tuesday. Trailing 2-0...
Cavani wondergoal not enough as late Fulham equaliser denies Man Utd
An early goal by Edinson Cavani was not enough to secure a win for Manchester United in the penultimate round...
Latest Tech News
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...