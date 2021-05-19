ALLEGED: $65m SCAM: Buhari’s former son-in-law accuses ICPC of witch-hunt | Ripples Nigeria

The former Managing Director of Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Gimba Kumo, on Wednesday described the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) decision to declare him wanted for alleged misappropriation of $65million as a witch-hunt

The commission had about a fortnight ago declared wanted Kumo, who is former son-in-law to President Muhammadu Buhari and two other persons for alleged fraud.

The Presidency later dissociated President Buhari from the embattled former bank chief, saying his marriage to the President’s daughter ended a few years ago.

However, in a letter dated May 18, 2021, signed by his lawyers, Chief O.U Orji, and Uwem Umoawan and addressed to the ICPC Chairman, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, Kumo said he was never invited by the commission before he was declared wanted for alleged fraud.

He argued that the ICPC had violated its own Act by declaring him wanted without following due process.

The bank chief claimed he had already been investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the matter and the report had been sent to President Buhari.

READ ALSO: Ex-bank chief wanted by ICPC for alleged $65m fraud no longer Buhari’s in-law – Presidency

The letter read: “We were reliably informed by our client that he was never served with any official invitation in line with Section 29, 30, 31, and 32 of the ICPC Act, 2000.

“Since he left the FMBN, his private office and home addresses are well known to the public as both the DSS and the EFCC have also effected service/invitation to him personally which he honoured without any hesitation on the same issues as he does not have anything to hide.”

“Suffice it to be noted that the same allegations were dully investigated by the DSS and the EFCC and reports have been sent to the President. All the documents ranging from the invitation letters and our client’s reply with the documentary proofs will be found if demanded.

“Sir, it is instructive to ask why the witch-hunt? Why the hurry to declare our client wanted? Why the publication without properly inviting our client in accordance with the law? What actually is the aim behind these investigations having been investigated by the DSS and EFCC on the same subject matter?

Join the conversation

Opinions