ALLEGED BRIBERY: EFCC arraigns Shehu Sani

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday arraigned Senator Shehu Sani before a Federal High Court in Abuja for alleged bribery.

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate, has been in the anti-graft agency’s custody since December 2019.

On Monday, after the court read out the allegations levelled against him by the EFCC, Sani pleaded “not guilty” to the two-count charge of bribery.

In one of the charges, the EFCC accused Sani of collecting $15,000 from one Sani Dauda under false pretence on November 20, 2019. It said, Sani received the money with the promise he would give it to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tank Muhammad, in other to influence some pending cases in court.

He was further accused of collecting the sum of $10,000 from Dauda to bribe Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the EFCC.

After the defendant pleaded not guilty to the alleged offence, his counsel, A.A Ibrahim, urged the court to grant him leave to move for his client’s bail application.

On the other hand, counsel to the EFCC Abba Mohammed prayed the court for a remand order against Sani, adding that the court should fix a date for trial to begin.

After listening to them, the judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, stood down the matter till 12 noon.

He did that to give the prosecution time to study the defendant’s bail application.

The court is expected to decide the bail plea when the court reconvenes by 12 noon.

