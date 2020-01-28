ALLEGED BRIBERY: Lassa fever killed my witness’ brother – Lawan

A former Chairman of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on fuel subsidy scam, Farouk Lawan, told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court that the brother of his proposed witness was killed by Lassa fever last Sunday in Kano.

Lawan, who was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) after he allegedly collected $3million from a businessman, Femi Otedola, in 2012 , was billed to open his defence on the criminal charges on Tuesday.

He, however, persuaded the court to adjourn the matter till a later date.

Farouk’s counsel, Mr Benson Igbanoi, who held brief for Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), had after the case was called up, notified the court that though his client was ready to open his defence on the charges, he said it was regrettable that the only proposed defence witness was bereaved and could not attend the proceeding.

He said: “My lord we are very much ready to open our defence today, however, late Sunday night, we received news that the sole witness of the defendant lost a brother to the dreaded Lassa fever that hit Kano city.

“My lord in the circumstance, regrettably, we are unable to open our defence today.

“We are therefore constrained to plead with my noble lord to grant us a short adjournment because our sole witness is so devastated.”

Igbanoi said the defence team had also communicated the development to the court in writing, with a copy of the letter duly served on ICPC’s lawyer.

The prosecuting counsel, Chief Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), confirmed that the letter dated January 27, 2020 was served on him.

