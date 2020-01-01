ALLEGED CAR THEFT: Naira Marley risks arrest as court threatens bench warrant

‘Soapy’ crooner, Adeyemi Fashola popularly known in music circles as Naira Marley has been ordered by a Tinubu Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State to appear before it on January 14, 2020 for arraignment over alleged car theft.

The Magistrate, Tajudeen Elias, who gave the order on Tuesday during the trial of three other defendants including two of Marley’s brothers, warned the musician that if he failed to appear before the court on the set date, a bench warrant would be issued for his arrest.

At the resumed proceedings yesterday, Naira Marley’s lawyer, Ayodeji Awokulehin, told the magistrate that his client had travelled out of the country to perform at a paid musical concert.

“It is because of the Christmas break,” Awokulehin said.

But the magistrate rejected the explanation, saying, “He (Naira Marley) was aware the case was coming up today; so, why will he travel? Registrar, bring the warrant for arrest!”

However, Awokulehin pleaded passionately with the magistrate to give his client another chance with a promise to produce him in court.

Granting the lawyer’s prayer, the magistrate said, “I order that Azeez Fashola be produced forthwith. Case adjourned till 14/1/2020.”

The defendants, Idris Fashola, 18; Babatunde Fashola, 24; and Kunle Obere, 22, who were earlier arraigned on December 16, are facing a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, assault and obstructing the arrest of Naira Marley.

