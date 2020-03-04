ALLEGED CONTRACT SCAM: Kwankwaso dismisses reports on EFCC investigation as mischievous

A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, on Tuesday dismissed reports that he is being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over fraudulent award of contracts in the Ministry of Defence.

Kwankwaso, who denied the claims in a statement issued by his Principal Private Secretary, Muhammad Inuwa Ali, described the reports as mischievous and untrue.

According to the ex-governor, he resigned as Minister of Defence in November 2006, to enable him to vie for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship ticket in Kano State and was not the minister when the contracts were awarded in 2007

He said: “In fact, the only position he was holding at that time was on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a North West representaive; a position he voluntarily resigned from in 2010 because of his disagreement with the obvious corrupt practices in the administration of the Commission.

“During the same period, Dr. Ganduje was in N’djamena as Executive Secretary, Lake Chad Basin Commission. Therefore, there was no way either Sen. Kwankwaso or any of his aides at that material time could have been involved in the alleged defence contract scam.

“So the allegation that Sen. Rabiu Kwankwaso and his aides – Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (the current Governor of Kano State, who was a Special Assistant of Sen. Kwankwaso at the Ministry of Defence) and Abba Yusuf (who was his Personal Assistant in the same ministry) are being investigated for fraudulent contract awards in the Federal Ministry of Defence is both mischievous and untrue.

“One of the media outlets even alleged that Abba Yusuf and Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje collected N30 million and N50 million respectively. This is also untrue.

“We, therefore, draw the attention of all respected media organisations, particularly the print media, to desist from publishing such unsubstantiated stories which will not only tarnish the image of reputable individuals but also the media outlets themselves.”

