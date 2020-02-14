ALLEGED CORRUPTION: Buhari suspends NBC chief, Modibbo Kawu

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu, over his ongoing trial for alleged corruption.

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned the NBC chief for using his position to confer corrupt advantage on his friend and Associate, Lucky Omoluwa.

He was docked by the Commission for allegedly “deceiving” one Mr. Mohammed to approve the payment of N2.5 billion to Pinnacle Communications Limited owned by Omoluwa as Seed Grant under the Federal Government’s Digital Switch-Over Programme.

The ICPC urged the federal government to suspend Kawu and 32 other public officers currently undergoing trial for alleged corruption.

However, the most senior Director in the NBC has been directed to take over from the suspended director-general.

A source in the Commission told journalists that the Director in charge of Broadcast Monitoring, Armstrong Idachaba, has been asked to take over as acting director-general pending the conclusion of the trial.

