ALLEGED COUP ATTEMPT: Saudi detains 2 senior royal family members

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have ordered the arrest of two senior members of the royal family who have been accused of treason in connection with an alleged failed coup attempt.

The detention of the suspects identified as Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, the younger brother of King Salman, and Mohammed bin Nayef, the king’s nephew, marks the latest crackdown by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, King Salman’s son and the de facto ruler of the kingdom.

According to reports citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Mohammed bin Nayef’s younger brother, Prince Nawaf bin Nayef, had also been detained in connection with the case.

Al Jazeera’s Jamal Elshayyal, commenting from Doha, said the detentions were of “huge” significance.

READ ALSO: CORONAVIRUS: 12 deaths recorded in US, 225 other cases confirmed

“We are talking about two of the most senior members of the Saudi royal family,” he said.

“What’s prompted it is very difficult to ascertain, needless to say, because the Saudis have a closed culture in terms of transparency and no media freedom.

“But these are two figures that have been under house arrest. They haven’t been able to move freely for a very long time. The idea that they were trying to hatch some sort of coup is very far-fetched and difficult to see when considering the restraints they were under,” Elshayyal added.

Join the conversation

Opinions