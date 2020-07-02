ALLEGED CYBER FRAUD: Dubai Police hand over Hushpuppi to FBI

Suspected internet fraudster cum Instagram celebrity, Raymond Abbas, aka Hushpuppi, has been handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) by officials of Dubai police.

This was confirmed on Thursday after Christopher Wray, FBI Director, who took to social media platform, Twitter, to thank and appreciate Dubai police for the role it played in ensuring the arrest of Hushpuppi and his gang

“I thank the exceptional efforts (of Dubai Police) in fighting organised cyber crimes and arresting Hushpuppi and Woodbery,” Wry wrote on Twitter.

This came days after a video detailing the arrest of Hushpuppi circulated the social media space.

The video entitled “Dubai Police operation Fox Hunt 2” from Gulf News TV detailed the modus operandi of Hushpuppi and Mr Woodbery and their arrest after being monitored by the Dubai E-police team.

They are being accused by Dubai authorities for 1.6 billion Dirhams scams with items worth over 150 million seized from them, including 21 computers, 47 mobile phones, 15 flash drives and a hard disk with 119,580 files.

Hushpuppi who claims to be a business man is known to display an extravagant lifestyle on social media.

