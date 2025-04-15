ALLEGED DEFAMATION: Portable remanded in police custody after falling to meet bail conditions

Nigerian streethop singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known in music circles as Portable, is still cooling his heels in police custody after failing to meet his bail conditions.

The controversial musician was granted N1 million bail by an Upper Area Court in Ilorin, Kwara State, in connection with a defamation lawsuit brought against him by his senior colleague Saheed Osupa.

The ruling was made on Monday, April 14, after Portable was arraigned for criminal defamation, intimidation, inciting public disturbance, and cyberstalking Saheed Osupa.

The case was adjourned till April 30, 2025, after the presiding court, Hon. Sunday Adeniyi, granted Portable bail in the amount of N1 million and two sureties.

However, Portable remained in custody at the close of proceedings, having failed to meet bail conditions which stipulates that he must provide two sureties of equal amount.

The court ruled that one of the sureties must be a senior official of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), and the other a property owner in a Government Reserved Area (GRA) of Ilorin, with a valid Certificate of Occupancy.

