ALLEGED DIVERSION: Jude Okoye returns home after 2 months in detention 

Jude Okoye, the elder brother of P Square brothers Peter and Paul Okoye, has returned home after spending two months in detention over his alleged diversion of funds.

The music executive was arrested and later arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on suspicion of participating in a fraud conspiracy worth N1.38 billion.

Following his compliance with the terms of his bail conditions in the ongoing N1.38 billion money laundering trial, the father of three was released from Ikoyi prison.

Jude and his business, Northside Music Limited, are charged with seven counts before Justice A. Owoeye of the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The charges include claims of laundering $34,537.59, $1 million, and N1.38 billion. On February 26, 2025, he was first arraigned and entered a not guilty plea. He was given N100 million bail.

He allegedly “deliberately deprived his younger brother Peter of his rightful earnings” by fraudulently converting cash, including $767,544.15, £34,537.59, $133,566.49, and $118,652.20, for personal use, according to the prosecution.

