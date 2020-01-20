ALLEGED DOUBLE REGISTRATION: Court strikes out Akpoti’s suit against Gov. Bello

A suit filed by Natasha Akpoti, Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate in the Nov. 16 governorship election seeking the disqualification of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, for alleged double registration as a voter has been struck out by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The court presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo on Monday which struck out the suit for lack of merit held that the alleged offence was criminal and not a civil case which could be instituted by an individual.

Justice Ekwo therefore declared that the plaintiff had no legal right to institute the case which had All Progressives Congress (APC), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Governor Bello listed as the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants in the suit.

Recall that Justice Inyang Ekwo had, on Dec. 6, 2019, picked January 20, 2020, for ruling in the suit seeking the disqualification of Governor Bello, for alleged double registration as a voter.

The judge fixed the date after taking the arguments of all the parties in the matter.

