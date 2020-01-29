ALLEGED FELONY: Senate gives condition under which Omo-Agege will be probed

The Nigerian Senate has disclosed that it will probe Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege over the allegation that he was convicted of felony in a California court in the United States.

However, Senate spokesman, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, while answering questions from journalists on the issue after plenary on Tuesday, said that the investigation of Omo-Agege will commence once the Red Chamber received a petition against him on the matter.

Akwashiki, said though the issue happened in the United States, the Senate would probe Omo-Agege once the needful is done.

“If somebody submits a petition against the DSP to the Senate, I want to assure you that we will look into it. For now, it is not an issue of the Senate,” he said.

“What I know is that we are senators, and if somebody petitions the Senate on the allegations against the DSP, I want to assure you that we will look into it,” Akwashiki added.

The reaction of Akwashiki comes after a coalition of civil society groups called for Omo-Agege’s resignation over his alleged conviction for felony while practicing as a lawyer in the United States in 1998.

Omo-Agege had denied that he was convicted for the said offence.

In his reaction to the allegations, the deputy Senate president had then said though he was tired of the allegations, he was cleared of any wrongdoing.

“For the umpteenth time, we would like to reiterate the fact that Senator Omo-Agege was cleared of all the charges in the said case and was never a convict in the US as being alleged. Till date, he travels freely to and within the country (US) without any hint of harassment,” a statement by Omo-Agege Media Adviser, Yomi Odunuga, said.

