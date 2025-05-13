Alleged fraud: Court dismisses Ganduje, others’ application challenging jurisdiction

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano State High Court on Tuesday dismissed an application filed by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear his case of alleged bribery and misappropriation.

The state government had filed an 11-count charge of bribery, conspiracy, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of Naira against Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar and six others.

Other defendants are – Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

Alleged fraud: Court reserves ruling in Ganduje, others' applications

The judge, in her ruling, dismissed the defendants’ preliminary objections and described them as incompetent.

She held that the charges filed on May 13, 2024, against the defendants were competent to be tried.

The judge ruled that the case should proceed to trial in the absence of Ganduje and six others.

She also issued a summon to Lamash Properties Limited, and adjourned the matter till July 30 and July 31 for hearing.

