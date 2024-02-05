Alleged fraud: Court grants ex-Kaduna lawmaker, Suleiman Dabo, bail

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, granted bail to the former member of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Suleiman Dabo, bail in the sum of N40 million.

Dabo, who represented Zaria constituency in the Assembly, was arraigned by the police for alleged N30 million fraud on January 15.

He was arraigned alongside his company, Ohman International Venture, on a seven-count charge of fraud for allegedly defrauding one Folashade .S. Mojeolaoluwa of N30 million.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In his ruling, the judge held that though the defendant failed to appear for his trial, he would grant him bail in the interest of justice.

READ ALSO: Absence of witnesses stalls trial of ex-PDP chairman’s son for alleged subsidy fraud

He granted the ex-lawmaker bail in the sum of N40 million and two sureties in like sum.

Justice Omotosho ordered that the two sureties, who must swear to an affidavit of means, must have landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.

Alternatively, he directed Dabo to provide a bank guarantee of N40 million as part of the bail terms.

The judge, who said that the bail would be on condition, threatened that if the former lawmaker failed to stand his trial, the court would not hesitate to withdraw the bail.

He adjourned the matter till February 21, 22, and 28 for commencement of trial.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now