Alleged fraud: Court reserves ruling in Ganduje, others’ applications

3 hours ago

Justice Amina Adamu-Aliyu of the Kano State High Court on Tuesday reserved ruling in the case of alleged bribery and misappropriation involving former governor Abdullahi Ganduje and seven others.

The state government filed an eight-count charge of bribery, misappropriation and diversion of public funds running into billions of Naira against Ganduje and seven others, including his wife, Hafsat Umar.

Other defendants are Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

When the case came up for hearing of all pending applications, counsel to the ex-governor and his wife, Offiong Offiong (SAN), filed an application for extension of time and urged the court to grant the application.

He said: “We also filed our preliminary objection challenging the jurisdiction of the court, dated November 18, 2024, along with a 28-paragraph affidavit and a written address in support.

READ ALSO: No shortcut for North, Tinubu must complete eight years —Ganduje

“We also filed a reply on point of law dated April 4, 2025.”

However, counsel for the state, Mr Ayodeji Adedipe (SAN), filed a reply to the notice of preliminary objection dated October 22, 2024, addressing all the respondents.

“The application is attached with seven seven-paragraph counter affidavit and a written address dated Dec.13, 2024, attached along with several documents as exhibits,” Adedipe stated.

He urgedthe court to dismiss the applications for lack of merit.

The judge adjourned the matter for ruling on the notices of preliminary objection to a date that would be communicated to the parties.

