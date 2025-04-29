Alleged killer of Super TV CEO claims statement made under duress

A former University of Lagos Student, Chidinma Ojukwu, who was accused of killing Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, said on Tuesday that the statements she made during police interrogation were under duress.

Ojukwu testified in her defence at a Lagos State High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

She was arraigned by the Lagos State government alongside one Adedapo Quadri and her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, for the murder of the Super TV CEO in 2021.

They were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge of murder, stealing, and forgery.

At the resumed hearing, Ojukwu said that due to the fear the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) identified as Mr. Bamidele, and his team put in her, she could not deviate from a narrative they dictated for her.

She said: “I narrated what the IPO asked me to say to the Lagos State commissioner of police.”

Ojukwu was led in evidence by her counsel, Mr. Onwuka Egwu.

The defendant said that after she was arrested on June 23, 2021, the IPO collected her phone and asked her to input the password, which she did.

She testified that the IPO located her sister’s name in her contact list, asked her to confirm it, and then wrote it down.

READ ALSO: How Ojukwu transferred N5m from Super TV boss, Ataga’s account – Witness

She said the IPO also inquired about her laptop and her visit to Computer Village, Ikeja.

Ojukwu added: “He asked what laptop I sold, and I replied it was a MacBook. When he asked where I sold it, I told him it was to a phone vendor. He then noted down the vendor’s address.”

“He asked me about the source of some cannabis I smoked, and I told him someone supplied it.

“He asked: ‘The cannabis you said you and Michael smoked, where did you get it? I said, ‘Quadri. ’

“Bamidele said: ‘Can I have his phone number? I said, ‘It is on my phone’. He collected the number and wrote it down.

“Then he asked: ‘Where is Michael’s ATM card? I said, ‘ I am not with Michael’s ATM card.

“He said: Five million Naira was withdrawn and subsequently N20,000 was withdrawn a couple of times, totaling N5,380,000.

“I said, “Sir, I don’t know anything about it.”

The defendant also told the court that after the interrogation, Bamidele said he got some evidence and asked her to write her statement.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now