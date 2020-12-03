ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING: Court gives EFCC 91 days for reports on Diezani

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday fixed March 3, 2021 for the hearing of reports on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) compliance with court’s orders on former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

The judge fixed the date after counsel for the EFCC, Farouk Abdullah, asked for more time to enable the commission to comply fully with the court’s orders.

Diezani, who fled the country after the 2015 election, was declared wanted by the EFCC for alleged money laundering.

The commission alleged that the ex-minister left the country after she got wind of the Federal Government’s plan to charge her for alleged financial malfeasance.

EFCC accused Diezani of unlawfully taking into her possession, the sum of $39.7million and N3.32billion suspected to be proceeds of fraud.

Justice Ojukwu had on July 24 issued criminal summons against Diezani to appear in court for trial.

She, however, refused to honour the summons.

The development forced the EFCC to approach the court for a warrant of arrest against the flamboyant ex-minister.

But the judge declined the request, citing the commission’s failure to enforce the criminal summons she had earlier issued against Diezani.

