Alleged money laundering: EFCC arrests social media celebrity, Mompha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, who was declared wanted for alleged money laundering.

The EFCC counsel, Mr. Suleiman Suleiman, told the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that the commission in collaboration with its international partners had arrested Mompha.

He said: “The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.

“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.

“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court.”

Justice Mojisola Dada, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 3 for continuation of trial.

The court had on September 21, 2022 ordered the commencement of the defendant’s trial in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.

EFCC arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N6 billion laundering.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Dada on June 22, 2022 revoked the bail earlier granted to Mompha and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to show up in court.

