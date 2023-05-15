Metro
Alleged money laundering: EFCC arrests social media celebrity, Mompha
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested social media celebrity, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha, who was declared wanted for alleged money laundering.
The EFCC counsel, Mr. Suleiman Suleiman, told the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, that the commission in collaboration with its international partners had arrested Mompha.
He said: “The prosecution will like to bring to the knowledge of my lord that in collaboration with our international partners, we have been able to apprehend the defendant.
“We plan to take him into custody and to produce him before the court.
“The counsel for the defendant reached out to me seeking for an adjournment that he will be absent today in court.”
Justice Mojisola Dada, thereafter, adjourned the case till July 3 for continuation of trial.
READ ALSO: Alleged N6bn fraud: EFCC declares Mompha wanted
The court had on September 21, 2022 ordered the commencement of the defendant’s trial in absentia after he failed to appear before the court.
EFCC arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment, on an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N6 billion laundering.
He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Justice Dada on June 22, 2022 revoked the bail earlier granted to Mompha and issued a bench warrant for his arrest after he failed to show up in court.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...