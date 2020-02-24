ALLEGED MONEY LAUNDERING: Metuh knows fate Tuesday

Justice Okong Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, will on Tuesday deliver judgement in the money laundering trial of a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh.

The court disclosed this in a notice sent to the parties in the matter, on Monday.

The judge had on November 26, 2019, adjourned the matter for judgement after all the parties adopted their final briefs of argument.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Metuh alongside his firm, Destra Investment Limited in 2016 for allegedly receiving N400million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) prior to 2015 presidential election.

The Commission alleged that the money was electronically wired from the ONSA account with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Metuh via an account no. 0040437573, operated by Destra Investment Limited with Diamond Bank Plc.

According to the EFCC, the fund ‎was part of the $2.1billion earmarked for the purchase of arms for the military tackling the Boko Haram insurgents in the North East.

The anti-graft agency also alleged that the ex-PDP spokesman was involved in an illicit transaction of $2million, in violation of extant financial regulations.

However, Metuh had denied the allegations, claiming that the current administration is determined to jail him at all costs.

