ALLEGED N1BN FRAUD: Court grants ex-NSITF chief bail

Justice Maryam Hassan of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Jabi, on Friday granted the former Chairman of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ngozi Olejeme, bail.

The judge adopted the conditions stipulated in the administrative bail already granted the defendant by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The defendant is expected to provide two assistant directors in government establishments as sureties.

Justice Hassan directed that the defendant’s travel documents be submitted with the court’s registry.

The EFCC arraigned Olojeme on a nine-count charge of criminal conspiracy, abuse of oﬃce, diversion of public funds, and money laundering.

The commission alleged that the former NSITF chief abused her position by fraudulently obtaining N1.384 billion and $48,485,127 while in office from 2009 to 2015.

The anti-graft agency claimed that Olojeme acting alongside a former Managing Director of the agency, Umar Munir Abubakar, diverted the funds into their personal accounts through the award of suspicious and bogus contracts to proxy companies.

The judge adjourned the case till November 8 for hearing.

