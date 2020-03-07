ALLEGED N2.2BN FRAUD: Witness links ex-Gov Fayose’s sister to N200m Abuja property

The trial of former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose over alleged N2.2 billion fraud before a Lagos Federal High Court continued on Friday with the testimony of an Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC’s) witness, Olugbenga Falai.

Falai, a banker, who testified as the sixth prosecution witness was led in evidence by the prosecuting counsel, Mr Rotimi Jacobs (SAN).

Falai, who now works with Ecobank told the court that while he was working as a staff of Skye Bank, now Polaris, as of 2016, that the bank put up for sale a property known as No.44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for the sum of N200 million.

He said after an offer and a counter-offer that the Skye Bank issued a letter offer to one Signature Integrated Limited in respect.

According to Falai, “The receipt was issued in the name of Signature Integrated Limited while the Deed of Assignment was in the name of Mrs Moji OIadeji.”

The EFCC which is prosecuting Fayose alongside a firm, Spotless Limited, is alleging in one of its charges preferred against the former governor that he purchased a property known as No.44, Osun Crescent, Maitama, Abuja for N200 million in the name of his elder sister, Mrs Moji Oladeji.

Falai had also told the court that the Skye Bank received the N200 million payment from a Zenith Bank account named Still Earth Limited.”

He said the N200 million was transferred.

Earlier on Thursday, a fifth prosecution witness, Johnson Abidakun, who is the Head of Operations at the Ado Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank, had while testifying on the matter told the court that Fayose allegedly enlisted the services of the bank to move N200 million cash from his residence at Afao Ekiti in April 2016 and the money lodged into the account of Still Earth Limited.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Falai under cross-examination by Fayose’s lawyer, Mr Ola Olanipekun (SAN), said he could not tell if there was any transaction between Still Earth Limited and Signature Integrated Limited to which Skye Bank offered the N200 million property.

The matter was adjourned till May 18 by Justice C.J. Aneke for further proceeding.

