Alleged N27bn fraud: Court adjourns ex-Gov Ishaku’s trial to June 2

Justice Slyvanius Orji of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday adjourned till June 2 the trial of a former Taraba State governor, Darius Ishaku, for alleged N27 billion fraud.

.The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Ishaku alongside a former Permanent Secretary, Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in the state, Bello Yero, on a 15-count charge of criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, and conversion of public funds.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the resumed sitting on the matter on Monday, the defendants and their counsel were in the court.

James Shaba, who announced appearance for the prosecution, however, told the court that his principal, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) was in the Court of Appeal, Abuja, for another matter.

He prayed that the matter should be stood down for an hour to enable his principal to get to the court.

However, the counsel for the ex-governor, Eko Eko (SAN), objected to the request.

Eko informed the court that his client’s health was still fragile and it was not right to subject him to a long delay in court.

“My client is bereaved and needs to travel today.

“Instead of a stand down, the prosecution should ask for a clear date for an adjournment,” he said.

Adeola Adedipe (SAN) aligned with Eko, saying that a clear day for adjournment was better than a standing down.

After listening to their submissions, Justice Orji adjourned the case till June 2, June 11, and July 2 for continuation of hearing.

