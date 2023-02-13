Alleged N3bn fraud: Court to rule on Yahaya Bello nephew’s bail application Tuesday

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday adjourned till February 14 ruling on a bail application filed by Ali Bello, a nephew to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The judge fixed following a mix-up in the filing of the court process by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

EFCC on February 8 arraigned Bello alongside three others, including the governor’s wife, Rashidat, for alleged misappropriation of N3,081,804,654.00 belonging to the state government.

However, the governor’s wife is said to be at large.

Although the commission had last week filed a counter-affidavit to Bello’s bail request, the judge had not received the court papers when the matter came up for hearing on Monday.

In his address, the defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, called for a speedy hearing of his client’s bail application.

The prosecuting lawyer, Kabiru Hussain, however, said the counter-affidavit was mistakenly taken to a different court by the EFCC.

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

