Alleged N3bn fraud: Court to rule on Yahaya Bello’s nephew, 3 others’ bail application February 20

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday, fixed February 20 for ruling on a bail application filed by Ali Bello, nephew to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello and three others.

The judge fixed the date after the defence and prosecution counsel presented their arguments on the bail application.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had on February 8 arraigned Bello and three others on an 18-count charge of money laundering and misappropriation of about N3 billion.

The other defendants are Abba Adauda, Yakubu Adabenege and Iyada Sadat.

The fifth defendant, Rashida Bello, the governor’s wife, is however said to be at large.

The EFCC alleged that the defendants committed the crime between 2020 and 2021.

Bello and others, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

When the hearing resumed on Tuesday, the defence counsel, Ahmed Raji (SAN), told the court that he had filed two separate bail applications on behalf of his clients.

He said the first application was filed on behalf of Bello and the second on behalf of the other three defendants.

He adopted the written addresses and urged the court to grant the defendants bail.

Raji, who argued that based on the 1999 Constitution, an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, urged the court to use its discretionary power in their favour.

The prosecution counsel, M.K. Hussein, who opposed the application, said two separate counter affidavits were filed in the regard.

Hussein said he relied on the depositions in opposing their applications.

The lawyer argued that the applicants had not shown sufficient materials to deserve the bail.

