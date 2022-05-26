ALLEGED N435BN LOOT: EFCC has no powers to probe accounts of Rivers State – Gov Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, said on Thursday the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has no powers to investigate the financial dealings of any state in the country.

The governor was reacting to the commission’s decision to declare the Rivers State Accountant-General, Fubara Siminalaye, and 58 other persons wanted for alleged N435 billion fraud.

Wike, who stated this when he featured in a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, said Rivers State had previously taken the EFCC to court on the matter and defeated the commission at the highest level.

