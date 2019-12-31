ALLEGED N6.1BN FRAUD: Come and explain yourself, Judge tells ex-Gov Jang

Justice Daniel Longji of the Plateau State High Court on Tuesday told a former governor of the state, Sen Jonah Jang to explain his role over a charge brought before him in the court.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had dragged Jang, and Mr Yusuf Pam, a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the Plateau State Government, before the court on 17 counts of alleged criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of state fund among others.

But the accused persons had submitted that the anti-graft commission has no case against them.

Jang had earlier made a no-case submission after the anti-graft agency which has been prosecuting him since March 2018 on an amended 17-count, alongside Pam, called 14 witnesses during the trial.

However, Justice Longji while ruling on the matter before him on Tuesday dismissed the ‘No Case’ submission and also agreed with the prosecution that the defendants have explanations to give before the court regarding the charges against them by the EFCC.

The case file will be now be returned to the state Chief Judge for reassignment since Justice Longji is proceeding on retirement which implies that the case will commence afresh.

