Metro
Alleged N6bn fraud: Court orders Mompha’s arrest
Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Wednesday, ordered the arrest of social media personality, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Mompha alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, on an eight count charge of conspiracy and money laundering to the tune of N6billion.
The defendant was arrested by the commission on January 10, arraigned and later granted bail.
He failed to appear in court on two scheduled dates for the hearing of his case.
In Wednesday’s proceeding, the judge stood down the matter for a while with the expectation that Mompha would appear in court but he failed to show up to the judge’s dismay.
READ ALSO: Court adjourns Mompha’s alleged money laundering trial to June 16
She turned to prosecution and defence counsels and asked, “ where is the defendant?”
The EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, asked the judge for another stand down, but she turned down the request.
Oyedepo then urged Justice Dada to order Mompha’s arrest.
She revoked the defendant’s bail and ordered his arrest.
The judge adjourned further hearing in the case till June 30.
