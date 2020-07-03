Latest Politics

ALLEGED N700M FRAUD: Court adjourns lawsuit against Edo APC guber candidate Ize-Iyamu, others

July 3, 2020
A Federal High Court in Benin City, capital of Edo State, on Thursday adjourned the trial of the governorship candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Pastor Ize-Iyamu and four others.

Ize-Iyamu and the four others are standing trial over an alleged N700m fraud case, in a lawsuit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The presiding Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Umar Garba, was absent in the Thursday sitting.

A former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dan Orbih; the incumbent chairman, Tony Aziegbemi; a former deputy governor of Edo State, Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Erimuoghae-Anthony are amonst the accused.

The anti-graft agency had filed eight-count charges against them bordering on alleged illegal receipt of public funds to the tune N700m for the 2015 general elections.

