ALLEGED PLOT BY IRAN TO KILL U.S DIPLOMAT: Trump vows to retaliate “1,000 times greater”

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has vowed a response that will be “1,000 times greater in magnitude,” to any attack by Iran on its citizens in South Africa.

His threat comes after reports emerged that Iran was plotting to kill the US ambassador to South Africa, Lana Marks.

“Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!” Mr Trump tweeted on Monday.

The US president added; “According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering…

“…caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!

Further reports revealed that Iran was planning to assassinate the US ambassador, a long-time friend of President Trump, in retaliation for the assassination of General Qasem Soleimani in January.

However, the allegation was denied Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh who dismissed the report on the planned assassination that was first reported by Politico.

