Alleged ritualist linked to Ibadan killings in police net

July 9, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

An alleged ritualist linked to the incessant killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan, Oyo State has been apprehended, the state Police confirmed.

The Oyo state police command spokesperson Olugbenga Fadeyi on Wednesday said “Yes, we have arrested some suspects in connection with Akinyele killings; we will brief the press soon please” he said.

Also confirming the arrest, Fatal Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde, in a town hall meeting organized to fight insecurity in the LGA, said ”As I speak now, the perpetrators of the killings in Akinyele have been apprehended. As at yesterday the criminals had been apprehended. The person behind it has been taking the police to the ritualists and they are now behind bars,” Owoseni mentioned.

Recall that Akinyele area of Ibadan had been on the news for a series of incessants killings.

A five-years-old boy named Mujeeb was macheted to death, soon after the gruesome murder of four women, Olusayo Fagbemi Barakat Bello, Azeezat Shomuyowa and Grace Oshiagwu.

