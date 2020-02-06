ALLEGED S-EXUAL HARASSMENT: Police confirm arrest of OAU lecturer

The Osun State police command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a lecturer of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Monday Omo-Etan, over alleged s-exual harassment.

Omo-Etan, a lecturer at the OAU distance learning centre, was suspended by the university management on Wednesday over alleged s-exual harassment of a 19-year-old female student of the institution.

It was gathered that the lecturer invited the student into his office on February 2 and coerced her to have oral s-ex with him.

The scene was secretly recorded by some students who had the knowledge of how the lecturer was pestering the victim over time.

The video was leaked to the university authorities who investigated the matter internally before suspending the lecturer.

The state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo who confirmed the lecturer’s arrest, said the suspect has been detained in the custody of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.

He said the man was arrested for indecent assault.

According to the police commissioner, a fresh investigation has commenced on the allegation and the suspect will be arraigned in court.

