ALLEGED S3X RACKETEERING: Puff Daddy ran a criminal enterprise, prosecutors say   

Embattled American music mogul Sean Puffy Combs, popularly known in music circles as Puff Daddy, ran a criminal enterprise, according to prosecutors in the high-profile case.

The prosecutors also claimed during opening statements of the case on Monday morning, May 12, that “there was another dark side” to the hip-hop impresario.

Reporters in the courtroom said that Emily A. Johnson, a member of the prosecution team, used her statements to accuse Combs of threatening, drugging, and brutally coercing women into s3x during the government’s opening statement.

According to her, Combs had an inner circle of friends who helped him hide the alleged crimes, and he used corporate funds to satisfy his s3xual fantasies.

“He sometimes called himself the king, and he expected to be treated like one,” she said.

Combs, the prosecution alleged, along with his inner circle, “committed crime after crime” over 20 years.

Among the very significant legal problems Puff Daddy is currently dealing with are claims of abuse, racketeering, and s3x trafficking.

Calling the accusations “baseless” and a “money grab,” he has refuted each one. The federal investigation and the growing number of charges are keeping him under close legal and public scrutiny, despite his legal team’s vigorous efforts to combat the lawsuits.

