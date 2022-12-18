Alleged withdrawal of Adeleke’s security details minor squabble between DSS, Police —Osun govt

The Osun State government has described news of the withdrawal of personnel of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) from the security details of Governor Ademola Adeleke as a minor disagreement between the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force.

Reports had been rife on Saturday that the DSS had withdrawn its operatives that were part of the security detail of Adeleke due to alleged “insults in the course of performing their duties.”

However, reacting to the rumours in a statement on Sunday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the Osun government said the issue was a fallout of a minor disagreement between the DSS and the police and would be resolved in no time as the matter had been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution.

“The attention of the Osun State Government has been drawn to a report on the alleged withdrawal of security personnel from Governor Ademola Adeleke,” Rasheed noted.

“We want to clarify that it is a minor disagreement between officers of the Department of State Service and the Police.

“The matter has been reported to the headquarters of the two security agencies for resolution. The issue is being sorted out,” the statement read.

