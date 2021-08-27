Sports
Allegri confirms Ronaldo will leave Juventus this summer
Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed that forward Cristiano Ronaldo will be leaving the club this summer.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported how Allegri stated that Ronaldo had told him he was going to stay at the Italian giants.
But at a news conference on Friday, Allegri made a u-turn to say that the Portuguese forward has told him a different thing less than a week after.
“Yesterday, Cristiano told me that he no longer has any intention to play for Juventus. For this reason he will not be called up for tomorrow’s game,” said Allegri.
“Things change, it’s a law of life. Juventus remains, which is the most important thing.
“He is to be thanked for what he has done, also as an example amongst the youngsters. But as I said, we must go on.”
Ronaldo, 36, who joined Juventus from Real Madrid in 2018, has been linked with a move to Manchester City.
The five-time Ballon d’or winner started on the bench on Sunday as Juventus drew their league opener against Udinese.
