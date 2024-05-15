Allegri makes history as Juve beat Atalanta to win Coppa Italia

Massimiliano Allegri has become the first manager to win the Coppa Italia five times as he led Juventus to the title on Wednesday night.

The Italian gaffer now has one more than Sven-Goran Eriksson and Roberto Mancini who are on four each.

Allegri’s side defeated Atalanta 1-0 to win the Coppa Italia, thanks to a sole goal by Dusan Vlahović in the fourth minute of the game.

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was in action for Atalanta but could not help his side clinch the title they last won in 1963.

Atalanta have only won one trophy in their history, the 1963 Coppa Italia, but still have a chance to lift some silverware this season.

They face Bayer Leverkusen next Wednesday in the Europa League final in Dublin.

