‘Allow justice take its full course on Kanu,’ Northern groups tell Nigerian govt

The Coalition of Northern Groups on Tuesday urged the Federal Government to allow the justice take its full course on the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader was arrested on Sunday in London.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who announced Kanu’s arrest in a statement, said he was arrested through “collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and Security Services.”

The group reacted to Kanu’s arrest in a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.

It commended the International Police and the United Kingdom government for honouring their obligations with Nigeria.

The CNG also urged the government to address the issue of Biafra once for all.

The statement read, “We received the news of the arrest and repatriation of the fugitive, Nnamdi Kanu, with mixed feelings of apprehension and appreciation.

“We commend the effort of the Federal Government and the agencies that made this possible, particularly the International Police and authorities of the United Kingdom for honouring their obligations with Nigeria.

“On the other hand, we remain apprehensive until the full course of justice takes effect. Kanu as we all know has a pending trial for treasonable felony and jumping bail.

“In addition, he must now face additional charges of incitement to violence and killings of people of other ethnicities particularly northerners, security personnel as a result of his open incitement.”

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair.

“We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country.”

