‘Allow Kukah to practice his faith, politics,’ Presidency cautions Islamic group

The presidency on Wednesday urged the Muslim Solidarity Forum and other Islamic groups in the country to allow the Catholic Archbishop of the Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, to practice his faith and politics without any hindrance.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, made the call in a statement in Abuja.

He was reacting to the call by the group for the Catholic archbishop to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent “malicious comments” against Islam, or quietly and quickly leave Sokoto State.

But the presidential aide warned the Islamic group against giving an ultimatum to Kukah.

He said the group’s demand for Kukah apologise to the Muslim community over his remarks or leave the state was wrong and not in line with the country’s constitution.

The statement read: “The reported ultimatum by a group based in Sokoto, “Muslim Solidarity Forum,” calling on the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev Matthew Hassan Kukah to tender an unreserved apology to the entire Muslim Ummah over his recent “malicious comments” against Islam, or quietly and quickly leave the state, is wrong because it is not in line with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Kukah drew the ire of the Muslim community in Nigeria last year over his remark on the current administration and the Islamic religion.

He accused President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration of nepotism, saying there would have been a coup in Nigeria if the country is under a non-Muslim president.

