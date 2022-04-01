Allow Nigerians carry weapons to defend themselves —Shehu Sani

The former Senator who represented Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to allow Nigerians carry weapons to be able to defend themselves when attacked by bandits and terrorists.

Sani who reiterated several calls made by Nigerians for the government to allow citizens to carry guns to protect themselves, said if the government and security agents can’t defeat terrorists and bandits especially in Kaduna and other parts of the North, then it was only sensible that people should be allowed to arm themselves.

Sani opined that if people are allowed to officially carry same weapons as the terrorists, the criminals would think twice before staging attacks.

In a tweet on Friday, Sani said letting people carry weapons to protect themselves would ensure security within the country.

“If the Government and security agencies can’t crush these terrorists and bandits kidnapping and killing our people in Northern and Southern Kaduna, people should be officially allowed to carry same weapons and let’s see who owns the land,” Sani wrote.

In the face of incessant attacks by bandits in various communities, especially in the northern region, prominent Nigerians including the Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, had called on the Federal Government to allow citizens to legally arm themselves to fight against invaders.

Their stance was also echoed by House of Representatives Majority Leader, Ado Doguwa, who, during plenary on Thursday, urged the government to allow Nigerians to carry weapons in self-defence.

During the House debate in the aftermath of the bombing of the Abuja-Kaduna train by terrorists on Monday, Doguwa said the call was due to the deteriorating security situation in the country.

“With all sense of responsibility, I think Nigerians should this moment, be allowed to also take arms; Nigerians must be allowed to take up arms in defence of their innocent souls, defend their hard earned properties because it is like a monumental failure.

“If the agencies of security have failed, then Nigerians should not be seen as failure,” the lawmaker, who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, said.

